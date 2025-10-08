Days after Karur stampede, TVK chief Vijay consoles families via video call

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Days after the Karur stampede tragedy, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has finally reached out to the families of the deceased via a video call. The actor-politician reportedly expressed his disappointment over not being able to meet them immediately after the incident, which resulted in the death of 41 persons including nine children.

According to media reports, Vijay has so far spoken to at least five families. During the interaction, which took place on October 6 and October 7, he consoled the families and assured them that he would visit them soon.

Each video call reportedly lasted around 20 minutes, during which Vijay expressed deep sympathy and promised assistance. The actor had earlier announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for each victim’s family. He reportedly told the families that he would visit them in person soon but could not do so immediately due to “certain difficulties.” His team has requested the families not to record or take photos during the calls.

While 41 people died in the stampede during Vijay’s rally in Karur on September 27, at least 60 others were injured.

Reports say, nearly 30,000 people had gathered at a venue that could accommodate about just 10,000. They also said that security guidelines were violated and that proper arrangements for food and drinking water were missing, contributing to the tragedy.

A woman who lost a relative in the incident told a TV channel, “Vijay sir asked me to consider him as my elder brother. He apologised for the mistake that happened. He said he could not visit our house, but assured to meet us once the court order is received. He said our loss is irreparable and that he does not know how we are coping now, but he deeply apologised. He also asked me about the child, how she is studying and about her family.”

Sangavi, who lost her husband in the stampede, said, “He told me that he would visit once the court order comes. I don’t hold any sadness or anger towards him. The safety arrangements could have been better, and more police personnel should have been deployed considering the crowd. What could Vijay have done when such a huge crowd gathered?”

In the aftermath of the tragedy Vijay faced strong criticism after he left for Chennai without making any statement regarding the incident. He finally issued a video statement after two days, insinuating a political conspiracy behind the stampede.

While several TVK functionaries have been arrested in connection with the incident, Vijay has not been named in any FIR. The Madras High Court last week questioned the TVK chief’s failure to show remorse for the tragedy and criticised the party’s “reckless conduct.” Justice N Senthilkumar also ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by senior IPS officer Asra Garg to probe the incident, which occurred as fans jostled to catch a glimpse of the actor.