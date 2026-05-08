TVK or DMK?: VCK to announce decision on May 9, says media creating confusion

As suspense drags on in Tamil Nadu, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) released a statement saying that their decision on supporting Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) will be announced on May 9 by party president Thol Thirumavalavan.

In a late-night statement on Friday, May 8, party spokesperson Ku Ka Pavalan said that the VCK held a high-level committee meeting to discuss TVK’s request for support. “Based on the opinions expressed during the meeting, certain resolutions have been passed, and our leader will officially announce them tomorrow.”

The statement also addresses news reports on the possible alliance. “Meanwhile, two differing and contradictory views are being broadcast in the media. This is creating confusion among the people of Tamil Nadu. It is also damaging the goodwill and reputation of our party,” the statement said.

The announcement comes hours after the CPI and CPI(M) formally extended support to the TVK, saying the move was necessary to prevent President’s Rule in Tamil Nadu and to respect the people’s mandate.

CPI general secretary D Raja had said that the Left parties would support the TVK government from outside but would not join the cabinet. Raja said it was important for the single largest party to be allowed to form the government. “It is important for a party elected by the people to form the government and that too before May 10. Otherwise President’s Rule will come. It is a critical situation,” he said.

The CPI also accused Governor Rajendra Arlekar of acting against constitutional conventions by asking Vijay to first prove majority support before staking a claim to form the government.

CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby had also criticised the Governor’s handling of the situation. Baby described the Governor’s actions as “highly intriguing” and “disturbing” and said the TVK, as the single largest party, should have been invited to form the government and given time to prove majority support on the Assembly floor.

The Congress had earlier extended support to TVK after breaking ranks with the DMK-led alliance, intensifying political tensions in the state.

With 108 seats won by the TVK in the election, Vijay’s tally is expected to come down to 107 after vacating one of the two constituencies he contested — Perambur or Trichy East. With one MLA expected to become Speaker, the party’s effective strength in the Assembly would stand at 106.

Support from Congress and the two Left parties takes TVK’s effective tally closer to the halfway mark of 117 in the 232-member effective Assembly. Support from the VCK will help Vijay form the government.

Meanwhile, the DMK has reportedly explored post-poll coordination with the AIADMK after Congress shifted support to TVK. The DMK and AIADMK together account for 106 seats and would require support from smaller parties to cross the majority mark.

The Governor had, on May 7, asked Vijay to return with proof of majority support before staking claim to form the government, triggering protests by TVK and Congress cadres in Chennai, who accused Raj Bhavan of disregarding the public mandate.

Later on May 8, Vijay and senior TVK leaders met Governor Rajendra Arlekar after securing letters of support from the Left parties. However, all eyes remain on the VCK’s final decision, which could determine whether TVK comfortably crosses the majority mark in the Assembly.