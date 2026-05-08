Vijay for CM: Left parties throw support behind TVK

The political deadlock in Tamil Nadu seems to finally be nearing an end. The communist parties -- CPI and CPI(M) -- have decided to throw their weight behind Vijay’s TVK. This brings the TVK’s seat tally up to 116. The VCK, meanwhile, has not made any announcement. Both sides effectively do not have a majority yet.

"We stand for secularism and decided to support TVK. The arrangement to support AIADMK was not acceptable to us," CPI General Secretary D Raja told TNM.

After the Congress walked out of its alliance with the DMK to support TVK, all eyes were on the Left and VCK. The DMK and their arch-rival, the AIADMK, had meanwhile broached the idea to cobble together a post-poll alliance.

On May 7, Governor Rajendra Arlekar said the TVK had not been able to prove a majority and asked Vijay to come back with the numbers.

Pockets of protests by the TVK and Congress broke out in Chennai, both of whom accused the governor of disrespecting the public’s mandate.