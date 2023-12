Chennai airport reopened; several trains cancelled

The Chennai airport has reopened for all arrival and departure operations from 9 am on Tuesday, December 5. The airport had remained closed on Monday due to heavy rainfall and water inundation. Extremely heavy rains lashed the city for more than 24 hours on Monday due to the cyclonic storm Michaung.

Chennai received the highest amount of rainfall since the rains and subsequent floods in 2015. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), between December 3 and December 4, several parts of the city received more than 20 cm of rainfall.

“#UPDATE | Airfield now open for all arrival and departure operations,” Chennai Airport announced.