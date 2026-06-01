TN women’s commission urges UGC to reinstate SRM professor fired over anti-war remarks

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The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women (TNSCW) has recommended that the University Grants Commission (UGC) direct Chennai’s SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) to reinstate assistant professor Lora Santhakumar, who was terminated after expressing anti-war views through her WhatsApp status in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor.

In a recommendation order issued on May 22, AS Kumari, chairperson of TNSCW, asked SRMIST to reinstate Lora with back wages and continuity of service within four weeks, and further recommended that the UGC take appropriate action against the university if it fails to comply.

“A renowned university in Tamil Nadu is taking action against a woman assistant professor for her personal opinion in a WhatsApp status shared internally within her friends, which is the crux of this issue,” the order stated.

Lora had approached the commission after she was suspended and later dismissed from her position at SRM University’s Career Development Centre. She had worked at the institution for 13 years and was also pursuing research at the university.

According to the commission, Lora had shared anti-war views through her personal WhatsApp status following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack and India’s Operation Sindoor the next month.

TNSCW noted that portions of her WhatsApp status were “selectively circulated” on social media by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT wing functionary Bal Mukund Jha, portraying her remarks as against national security.