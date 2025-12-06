SRM Uni dismisses Dalit Christian professor targeted by right-wing for anti-war views

The committee’s report

Lora shared a series of WhatsApp status messages on May 7, voicing strong opposition to the calls for war during the India–Pakistan conflict. Starting early that morning, she posted quotes, warnings and fact-checks, including a message urging people to recognise the human cost of conflict alongside a George Orwell quote about war propaganda. She also flagged fake social media accounts posing as Indian Army officers and asked others not to amplify them.

In total, Lora posted 12 anti-war messages, though only two were circulated publicly. One listed the real-life consequences of war, from economic shutdowns to loss of lives and another criticised the killing of civilians in a strike, calling it cowardice rather than bravery.

During the internal inquiry, Lora was charged on 5 counts and a charge memo was issued against her on June 16. The charge memo accused her of posting unethical remarks against India’s armed forces on social media platforms. She was also accused of acting against national interests and lacking patriotism.

“Your act amounts to action against the interests of the nation and also disrupts the cordial atmosphere and smooth functioning of the institution and invites legal implications harmful for the reputation of the institution and it amounts to major misconduct.”

Further, she was accused of involvement in antisocial activities which are “criminal”, which the committee considered a “major misconduct”.

Lora had denied all charges and made it clear that her comments were not against the nation and that they had been misconstrued and misinterpreted.

Denying the charge that she had brought disrepute on the university, she clarified that she had not identified herself as a professor of the university in her posts. She stated that the WhatsApp number on which she had posted the status was personal and not linked to the university in any way. She also noted that the remarks in question were not posted on social media but as a personal WhatsApp status that was temporary in nature.

The inquiry committee, in its findings, claimed that all five charges were proven and gave identical findings for all the charges.

“When the presenting officer conducted the chief examination of Ms S Lora, she confirmed posting in her personal capacity and denied charges 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, which were read out to her by the presenting officer,” the order said.

“Hence, this charge is proof of her posting on social media in her personal capacity. It is not proved by the delinquent employee that she has not officially tagged SRMIST in her capacity as assistant professor. Therefore it is deemed that the entire charge against her is proved.” read the order.

The termination order further said that on perusal of all the records and evidence produced during the enquiry proceedings, the enquiry officer has proved all the charges framed against Lora.

SRM university has given Lora 30 days to make an appeal to the vice chancellor, who is the appellate authority in this case.

Reacting to the development, Lora told TNM that the inquiry was an eyewash and she has been made a scapegoat here.

“Until now the university management has not been able to tell me where they saw my WhatsApp status messages posted in the capacity of an assistant professor? When I was placed under suspension, they did not tell me why I was being suspended and the claims made in the charge memo and the screenshots of my messages have no time stamp. There are also no details of where it was taken. The entire accusations are wrong and illegal,” she said.

Lora added that the actions of the law officer Ravi, who was also present when she was being questioned by the committee, are absent in the report. “The entire inquiry happened under his control and he was the one who was dictating the terms. I have initiated criminal action against those who targeted me online and none of it has been recorded in this inquiry report,” she added.

Meanwhile, sources told TNM that the Maraimalai Nagar police have summoned the registrar Dr S Ponnuswamy of SRM University after Lora filed a petition with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s cell.