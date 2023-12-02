TN vigilance tightens case against ED, says more officers involved in bribery

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), late on Friday, December 1, released a statement confirming that officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Madurai and Chennai are being probed in a bribery case under investigation. The statement came after the arrest of Ankit Tiwari, an ED official posted in Madurai, on bribery charges. His residence was searched and cash worth Rs 20 lakh was also seized from him.

According to the press release, Ankit Tiwari, on October 29, had allegedly contacted a government employee from Dindigul regarding a closed DVAC case registered against the said person. He also allegedly told the employee that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had asked the ED to investigate the matter. He asked the employee to appear before the ED office in Madurai on October 30 for an investigation.

However, when the person went to Madurai, Ankit allegedly got into his car and demanded he pay Rs 3 crore as a bribe to close the case. Later, after claiming to have spoken to his senior officials, Ankit purportedly said that the final bribe amount was fixed at Rs 51 lakh.