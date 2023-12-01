Tamil Nadu vigilance wing raids ED office in Madurai

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), in an unprecedented move, raided the Madurai office of Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, December 1. The raid comes hours after the arrest of Ankit Tiwari, an ED officer in Dindigul. DVAC has also been searching Anikt Tiwari’s place of residence in Dindigul.

On Friday, Ankit was reportedly caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakhs in cash from a doctor in Dindigul. The DVAC is also investigating if the man is indeed an ED official and an official statement confirming the accused’s credentials is awaited.