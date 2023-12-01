Tamil Nadu vigilance wing raids ED office in Madurai

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), in an unprecedented move, raided the Madurai office of Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, December 1. The raid comes hours after the arrest of Ankit Tiwari, an ED officer in Dindigul. DVAC has also been searching Anikt Tiwari’s place of residence in Dindigul.
On Friday, Ankit was reportedly caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakhs in cash from a doctor in Dindigul. The DVAC is also investigating if the man is indeed an ED official and an official statement confirming the accused’s credentials is awaited.
According to police, Ankit and his alleged team had intimidated and received bribes from multiple individuals saying that they would close the cases against them if bribes were paid.
Reports cite that the DVAC officials intercepted Ankit’s car on the Dindigul-Madurai National highway, where he was arrested. Tamil news channel Puthiyathalaimurai reports that the DVAC received a secret tip-off before intercepting Ankit and discovering the cash. The Dindigul Superintendent of Police (SP) and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), are currently conducting further investigations at the ED’s regional office in Dindigul.