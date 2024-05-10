TN varsity VC accused of fabricating documents, giving false information to secure post

NS Santhosh Kumar, vice chancellor (VC) of the state-run Dr Ambedkar Law University in Tamil Nadu, has been accused of fabricating certificates and producing false information to secure the VC post in 2021. The allegation was made by the Tamil Nadu Universities/Colleges SC/ST Teachers Association on May 2, in a complaint given to Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, who is also the Chancellor of state-run universities.

According to the complaint, Santhosh falsely claimed that he visited at least five foreign countries for international academic events and organised an international event at Ambedkar University in 2017. It also alleged that he falsely claimed that he was the convenor of the Consumer Law and Jurisprudence chair at Ambedkar University, which the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs originally chaired.

The association urged Governor Ravi to remove Santhosh, whose tenure was extended for a year this March, and called for him to be booked under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In 2021, a search committee issued a notification calling for applications to the VC position at Ambedkar Law University. Santhosh was appointed as VC on April 9, 2021, when Banwarilal Purohit was the governor of Tamil Nadu. His tenure was extended for a year, starting on April 9, 2024, by RN Ravi. It is to be noted that he was previously accused of not following the reservation policy while selecting candidates for PhD programmes.

What the law says

The government order (GO) numbered 662 issued on October 26, 2017, specified educational qualifications and experience mandated for VC candidates, keeping with the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University Act, 1996 (Tamil Nadu Act 43 of 1997). As per clause (ii) of sub-section (2-A) of section 12 of the Act, candidates should have a PhD degree in law; and not less than 20 years of experience in teaching and research in universities, postgraduate colleges, government law colleges, publicly funded research institutions, or 10 years of experience as a professor in a university system. The candidates should also have six years of experience in administrative positions as a dean, principal, or head of the department in universities, post-graduate colleges, or government law colleges. They must publish at least five research papers in the University Grants Commission (UGC) journals after acquiring PhD in law or authored at least two books (non-edited) if an adequate number of UGC-listed journals are unavailable. The candidates must publish two papers at the international level academic or research events or have experience in conducting at least one such international level academic or research event.