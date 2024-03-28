Ambedkar Law varsity VC accused of overlooking reservation policy in PhD admissions

NS Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Dr Ambedkar Law University in Tamil Nadu, has been accused of overlooking the reservation policy while allocating PhD seats to waiting list candidates in the academic year 2021-22. He also allegedly allocated PhD guideships to the retired teaching faculty members, going against the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC). PhD scholars and faculty members at the varsity alleged that the VC has also been acting as a guide for at least two PhD candidates, which is against the rules and regulations of the UGC.

TNM accessed the data of PhD candidates who applied for their doctoral research programs in 2021-2022, and found that a total of 110 candidates were selected. As many as 35 candidates were wait-listed and informed that they could be allotted seats only in case of vacancies. An announcement to this effect was also published on the varsity’s official website.

Up to 34 of the selected candidates were in the Open Category (OC), 29 from Backward Class (BC), four from BC (Muslim), eight from Most Backward Class (Vanniyar) (MBC(V)), four from MBC Denotified Communities (MBC/DNC), eight from MBC, 16 from Scheduled Caste (SC), three from SC (Arunthathiyar), and one candidate from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.