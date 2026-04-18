TN polls: Porkodi Armstrong emerges as key contender in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar

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On April 9, along with her three-year-old daughter, Porkodi Armstrong, clad in a simple salwar kameez, walked from one shop to another in the blistering heat in Tamil Nadu’s Thiru Vi Ka Nagar constituency. She was trailed by a group of around twenty supporters.

Porkodi, 51 is the wife of K Armstrong, Tamil Nadu chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), who was murdered. This is her first election.

K Armstrong , was a revered lawyer and Buddhist Ambedkarite Dalit leader known for his grassroots advocacy.

On July 5, 2024 he was hacked to death by four armed men in Perambur. Widespread protests erupted across the state, with pressure mounting on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party over concerns of law and order.