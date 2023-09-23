TN govt invokes Public Health Act to combat rise in dengue cases

With cases of dengue on the rise, the state government has invoked the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939 in an attempt to control the spread of the disease. Under the provisions of the Act, local health authorities must be notified about dengue cases and failure to comply or interfering in any manner with combative measures to control the disease can lead to penalties.
TS Selvavinayagam, head of the Directorate of Public Health (DPH), has issued instructions that all medical practitioners must report dengue cases to the relevant authorities and that a fine would be levied for non-compliance.
“A sum of Rs 50 will be fined for failure to comply with the notice suggesting to take steps against breeding of mosquitoes. A sum of Rs 200 will be levied for shoddy work relating to prevention of breeding of mosquitoes, and Rs 500 will be charged for hampering anti-mosquito works,” Selvavinayagam said, according to a report in The Indian Express.
Earlier this month, a four-year-old child died in Chennai due to dengue. At the time, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner J Radhakrishnan visited the home of the child to offer condolences. Health authorities were also instructed to take up periodic spraying of mosquito repellent and spread awareness regarding the prevention of larval growth, according to reports. Various opposition parties including the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) had for failing to take precautionary measures.
In lieu of reducing the spread of dengue, on Friday, September 22, Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian oversaw the spraying of mosquito repellent in areas of Chennai and also opened an awareness and fever prevention camp in the Adyar zone.