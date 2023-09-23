TN govt invokes Public Health Act to combat rise in dengue cases

With cases of dengue on the rise, the state government has invoked the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939 in an attempt to control the spread of the disease. Under the provisions of the Act, local health authorities must be notified about dengue cases and failure to comply or interfering in any manner with combative measures to control the disease can lead to penalties.

TS Selvavinayagam, head of the Directorate of Public Health (DPH), has issued instructions that all medical practitioners must report dengue cases to the relevant authorities and that a fine would be levied for non-compliance.

“A sum of Rs 50 will be fined for failure to comply with the notice suggesting to take steps against breeding of mosquitoes. A sum of Rs 200 will be levied for shoddy work relating to prevention of breeding of mosquitoes, and Rs 500 will be charged for hampering anti-mosquito works,” Selvavinayagam said, according to a report in The Indian Express.