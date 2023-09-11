Four-year-old dies of dengue in Chennai, opposition slams DMK govt

After a four-year-old boy in Chennai died of dengue, opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have slammed the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), condemning them for not rectifying the unhealthy conditions prevailing in the state. The deceased boy, who has been identified as Rakshan, was a resident of Maduravoyal and was undergoing treatment at the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children for fever. He was pronounced dead on Sunday, September 10.

Condoling Rakshan’s death, the opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami said that there was water stagnation in the boy’s residential area, which led to the spread of dengue. “I am deeply saddened to hear that the four-year-old son Rakshan of Iyyanar-Sonia couple of Maduravoyal Pillaiyar Kovil Street in Chennai passed away today after suffering from Dengue fever for the past few days. My deepest condolences to his parents and family who have lost their child. There are news reports that there was rain water stagnation in the area where they live and the boy died due to unsanitary conditions. I strongly condemn the DMK government for not rectifying the sanitary related problems in Tamil Nadu, including in Chennai, and urge the government to take immediate measures to prevent the spread of dengue,” Palaniswami said.