A week after TN doctor’s alleged suicide note names 3 harassers, police make no arrests

A week after a 27-year-old resident doctor from the Sree Mookambika Institute of Medical Science in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari died by alleged suicide, the police are yet to make arrests. The deceased hailed from Thoothukudi and was pursuing her second-year post-graduation at Kulasekharam in the Kanyakumari district. On October 6, she allegedly died by suicide, and a purported suicide note was recovered from her hostel room in which three doctors were named for sexual harassment, mental abuse, and toxicity.
The doctors identified in the alleged suicide note include Dr Paramasivan, who was accused of sexual harassment, and physical and mental abuse, as well as Dr Harish, and Dr Preethi, who has been accused of spreading toxicity as senior practitioners. “A case has been registered against all three doctors under IPC Section 306 for abatement to suicide after an FIR was lodged by the deceased’s father. An investigation is underway. Based on any further findings, additional IPC sections might be added and arrests might be made,” a concerned official told TNM.
Alphonse Roy, an acquaintance of the deceased noted that in the past week, a petition has been submitted to the DGP’s office and to Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, who promised action. “However, the inaction for seven days now makes me fear if justice will be served at all,” Alphonse told TNM. He further added that several colleagues now suspect that the medical college could be protecting the perpetrators and added that they have taken it upon themselves to bring this case to the notice of the Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Ma Subramanian.
Dr Vimala, a friend of the deceased, and a member of the Tamil Nadu Resident Doctors’ Association (TNRDA) told TNM, “The lack of an effective redressal mechanism and an appropriate channel for communicating complaints regarding harassment has become very apparent after we lost my friend to suicide. PG students do 20-hour work shifts and it becomes impossible for doctors to reach out to friends and family sometimes. Under such circumstances, ensuring that there is an effective channel to raise issues with higher authorities such as the National Medical Commission (NMC) is imperative.” Dr Vimala further added, “Since we work in the essential services sector, it is not possible for us to stop working and protest for a change. We seek out to the community to help in amplifying our voices and problems.”
Following the alleged suicide, the TNRDA, alongside others, shared posts on social media with hashtags such as #StopWorkPlaceHarassment and #SuicideAwareness. @spinesurgeon, an X user (formerly Twitter) who claims to be a teacher of the deceased wrote, “It feels terrible and unacceptable that we would all worry for a while, make grand statements about how unfair life is, how the perpetrators would walk away and how nothing much can be done.”
The National Medical Commission (NMC), through a press statement on Wednesday, October 11, had directed the private medical college to submit a detailed incident report by basing the investigation on the alleged harassment. In addition, an independent inquiry is also to be conducted by the State’s Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) and a report is expected to be submitted by October 26.
If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.
Tamil Nadu
State health department's suicide helpline: 104
Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)
Andhra Pradesh
Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930
Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584
Karnataka
Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222
Kerala
Maithri: 0484 2540530
Chaithram: 0484 2361161
Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.
Telangana
State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104
Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200
SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm
Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.
24x7 Helpline: 9820466726
Click here for working helplines across India.