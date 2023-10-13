A week after TN doctor’s alleged suicide note names 3 harassers, police make no arrests

A week after a 27-year-old resident doctor from the Sree Mookambika Institute of Medical Science in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari died by alleged suicide, the police are yet to make arrests. The deceased hailed from Thoothukudi and was pursuing her second-year post-graduation at Kulasekharam in the Kanyakumari district. On October 6, she allegedly died by suicide, and a purported suicide note was recovered from her hostel room in which three doctors were named for sexual harassment, mental abuse, and toxicity.

The doctors identified in the alleged suicide note include Dr Paramasivan, who was accused of sexual harassment, and physical and mental abuse, as well as Dr Harish, and Dr Preethi, who has been accused of spreading toxicity as senior practitioners. “A case has been registered against all three doctors under IPC Section 306 for abatement to suicide after an FIR was lodged by the deceased’s father. An investigation is underway. Based on any further findings, additional IPC sections might be added and arrests might be made,” a concerned official told TNM.

Alphonse Roy, an acquaintance of the deceased noted that in the past week, a petition has been submitted to the DGP’s office and to Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, who promised action. “However, the inaction for seven days now makes me fear if justice will be served at all,” Alphonse told TNM. He further added that several colleagues now suspect that the medical college could be protecting the perpetrators and added that they have taken it upon themselves to bring this case to the notice of the Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Ma Subramanian.