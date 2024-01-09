TN Global Investors Meet attracts Rs 6.64 lakh crore investments

The Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet (GIM) 2024 organised by the Tamil Nadu government attracted investments of Rs 6.64 lakh crore which is expected to generate 27 lakh jobs across various sectors in the state. The initiative is aimed at increasing employment opportunities across urban and rural Tamil Nadu, and is pegged at making Tamil Nadu a trillion dollar economy by 2030.

The GIM held at Chennai Trade Centre, concluded on Monday, January 8. Nearly nine partner countries and 30 other participating countries came together for the two-day event.