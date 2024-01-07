Highlights from TN Global Investors Meet day 1: Investments pour in, MoUs signed

The third edition of Tamil Nadu’s Global Investors Meet (GIM) began on Sunday, January 7, with the participation of nine partner countries and 30 other participating countries at the Chennai Trade Centre. The two-day event is aimed at increasing employment opportunities across urban and rural Tamil Nadu and is pegged at making Tamil Nadu a trillion dollar economy by 2030.

This was the first GIM that Chief Minister MK Stalin participated in. He said that Tamil Nadu is the leading state in the country that has signed more than 200 Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) and has been welcoming investments with its investor-friendly policies. He said that he set the goal of making the state a $1 trillion economy in the next six years by ensuring development in rural and urban parts of Tamil Nadu. Stalin was joined by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and the TN Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa, among other local and foreign delegates.

Some of the highlights from day 1 of the Global Investors Meet are:

> CM Stalin released two documents on the first day of the meet — One, Tamil Nadu government’s vision document on how to achieve a $1 trillion economy by 2030; and two, the Semiconductor and Advanced Electronics Policy, 2024, which aims to attract investments in semiconductor and advanced electronics manufacturers in Tamil Nadu.