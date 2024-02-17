TN garment industry workers denied wage hike for a decade despite SC directive

“On the contrary, even by the government’s own calculation of an 8% annual increase, the wages should be increased by 80% (and not 48%), taking into account it is 10 years since the last revision,” said G Sampath, general secretary, Banian and Pothu Thozhilalar Sangham, CITU, in Tiruppur.

“The employers also wanted the number of zones to be increased to four (from three), creating an even lower wage category for workers in village panchayats. I would say the number of categories should in fact be reduced to only two. Basically, they’re trying every crooked way possible to keep the wages low and prevent this notification from being implemented,” he added.

“The cost of living is the same for workers, whether in a village or city – if anything, residents in villages face higher costs because of lack of accessibility. Creating a fourth zone would encourage companies to set up more units in rural areas and further exploit workers there. They already are doing that, with the government giving incentives and cheap land, in the name of rural employment. But in reality, it is mostly Dalits, women and migrants who are hired in rural areas. Many stay in company-provided hostels, work for low wages missing out on an education, and face human rights violations that go unnoticed. Setting up units in some rural areas could also exempt employers from ESI coverage,” pointed out R Karuppusamy, Director, Rights Education and Development Centre (READ), an NGO for rights of workers in the textile industry based in Sathyamangalam.

The present delay in the revision of minimum wages is a double travesty, given that a similar situation had played out in the past before the October 2014 revision. That revision too came about after an arduous court battle, with numerous stay orders obtained in batches by employer-petitioners at the Madras High Court objecting to the revision in 2004, the last of which were dismissed only in 2012, after GAFWU intervened.

However, this time around, there are no stay orders in the way, as noted by the Supreme Court in its October 31, 2023 hearing.

Ambattur Clothing was unreachable for comment.