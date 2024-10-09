TN cops detain 11 Samsung workers in midnight crackdown

In a midnight crackdown, at least 11 key functionaries of Samsung India Workers Union (SIWU) affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) were detained by Tamil Nadu police on Wednesday, October 9. This comes as leaders of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)’s alliance partners such as Congress, CPI(M), CPI, MDMK and VCK were expected to visit the protest site on Wednesday to extend solidarity to the workers.

According to reports, the Tamil Nadu police barged into the homes of the workers and took them into preventive detention. They also allegedly dismantled the tents at the protest site after the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) lodged a complaint stating that the protest was being held in government land.

Sharing a video of the workers being questioned by the police, CPIM Tamil Nadu said that police had arrested Samsung India labour union executives from their homes during the night. In the video, the workers could be seen asking the police the reason for their detention.