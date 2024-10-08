Samsung protest: TN cops screen workers travelling to factory, photograph their IDs

The Tamil Nadu police stopped Samsung workers while they were trying to reach the factory in Sriperumbudur in Kancheeepuram district on Tuesday, October 8. The police reportedly stopped privately-owned vehicles such as bikes and auto rickshaws, and government buses to find workers. They reportedly also took photos of each of the workers’ Samsung identification cards without stating the reason. Several videos of the Tamil Nadu police doing this have been making the rounds on social media platforms.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) Kancheepuram district president E Muthukumar said, “The Tamil Nadu police started stopping people who were on bikes and scooters from Ponerikarai onwards. They have not stated any reasons for doing this. If they saw anyone wearing a Samsung tag, they stopped them and took pictures of their IDs. We don’t know who gave them these directions and why.”