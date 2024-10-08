Samsung protest: TN cops screen workers travelling to factory, photograph their IDs

The Tamil Nadu police stopped Samsung workers while they were trying to reach the factory in Sriperumbudur in Kancheeepuram district on Tuesday, October 8. The police reportedly stopped privately-owned vehicles such as bikes and auto rickshaws, and government buses to find workers. They reportedly also took photos of each of the workers’ Samsung identification cards without stating the reason. Several videos of the Tamil Nadu police doing this have been making the rounds on social media platforms.
Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) Kancheepuram district president E Muthukumar said, “The Tamil Nadu police started stopping people who were on bikes and scooters from Ponerikarai onwards. They have not stated any reasons for doing this. If they saw anyone wearing a Samsung tag, they stopped them and took pictures of their IDs. We don’t know who gave them these directions and why.”
It may be noted that hundreds of Samsung workers have been protesting since September 9 with a set of demands, including recognition for their newly formed union called the Samsung India Thozhilalar Sangam, approval of wage revisions, and formulation of better working hours. Although Samsung India has signed a settlement agreement with some of its employees, the CITU has announced that the strike would continue because their key demand – the recognition of newly formed Samsung India Workers’ Union (SIWU) – was not accepted
The SIWU, affiliated with the CPI(M)’s CITU, had also moved the court for gaining recognition. In a petition, they said that the registration should have been granted 45 days from the date of application as per the labour law in the state. While they had submitted their application on June 25, they are yet to be granted recognition. The court had directed the state to take a decision on the matter by mid October.