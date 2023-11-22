TN cops book Leo actor Mansoor Ali Khan for his ‘rape scene’ comments

The Tamil Nadu police, under directions from the National Commssion for Women (NCW) have filed a case against actor Mansoor Ali Khan for his objectionable ‘rape scene’ remarks about Trisha. Earlier this week, the NCW had said that they have taken suo moto cognisance of the issue and asked the police to file a case under IPC section 509b (sexual harassment by electronic mode).

The case also comes a day after the actor spoke in a press meet doubling down on his stance and refusing to apologise. On Tuesday, November 21, Mansoor had threatened and issued an ultimatum to the South Indian Artistes’ Association which condemned his behaviour and demanded that he issue a public apology.