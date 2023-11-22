TN cops book Leo actor Mansoor Ali Khan for his ‘rape scene’ comments

The Tamil Nadu police, under directions from the National Commssion for Women (NCW) have filed a case against actor Mansoor Ali Khan for his objectionable ‘rape scene’ remarks about Trisha. Earlier this week, the NCW had said that they have taken suo moto cognisance of the issue and asked the police to file a case under IPC section 509b (sexual harassment by electronic mode).
The case also comes a day after the actor spoke in a press meet doubling down on his stance and refusing to apologise. On Tuesday, November 21, Mansoor had threatened and issued an ultimatum to the South Indian Artistes’ Association which condemned his behaviour and demanded that he issue a public apology.
Controversy erupted after Mansoor said during an interview that he’d in Leo like he’d had in older Tamil films with actors like Khusbhu and Roja. Leo stars Trisha in a lead role with Mansoor Ali Khan appearing in the film as a supporting character. The actor, known for his villain roles, had said, “They are not letting me have rape scenes. I was really hopeful when I knew that I was acting with Trisha. I thought aha, there must be ‘bedroom’ scenes,” Mansoor said, followed by comments too distasteful to describe.
After his comments drew widespread criticism from Kollywood celebrities including Leo’s director Lokesh Kanagaraj, the actors’ association–popularly referred to as the Nadigar Sangam–had put out a statement of condemnation on November 19. Reacting to their statement on Tuesday, Mansoor said, “I give them four hours to take back their statement. They are asking me to apologise in front of everyone? Am I from a caste that apologises? They are clashing with the Himalaya [himself]. I am trying to be quiet, but if I become a volcano each of them will scatter and run away.” The last line, it must be noted, was said using far more offensive words.