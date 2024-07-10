TN CM Stalin visits family of murdered BSP leader K Armstrong, assures justice

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, on Tuesday, July 9, visited the family of K Armstrong, the state chief of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) who was hacked to death last week. The CM assured the family that the perpetrators would be brought to justice. The 52-year-old leader was killed by a gang on July 5, near his house at Perambur, which has raised significant questions about the law and order situation in the state.
After meeting Armstrong’s wife Porkodi, Stalin said that he expressed his condolences to the family and added, “I promised her that the government will ensure that all those involved in the gruesome murder would be punished before the court of law. My government is determined to find and punish whoever is behind the crime. It is a government for all. A government that embraces everyone and protects the welfare of the poor, a government that will surely uphold justice!”. He also assured that the police will carry out their duty without any bias.
Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami also visited the family of Armstrong on July 9. Stating that the family and the party has raised a suspicion if those arrested are the real culprits, he demanded that the Tamil Nadu government identify and arrest the real culprits.
A total of 11 persons suspected to be involved in the murder have been arrested by the police. The CM also held a review meeting on July 9, about the law and order situation in the state with senior officials, including Chief secretary Shiv Das Meena, Home Secretary P Amudha, DGP Shankar Jiwal, ADGP S Davidson Devasirvatham and commissioner of police of Avadi K Shankar, Tambaram CoP A Amalraj and Chennai CoP A Arun.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati visited and paid homage to Armstrong and demanded a CBI probe into the murder. She claimed that those arrested so far were not the real culprits and urged the Chief Minister to refer the probe to the central agency to ensure justice for the victim.