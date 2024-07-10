TN CM Stalin visits family of murdered BSP leader K Armstrong, assures justice

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, on Tuesday, July 9, visited the family of K Armstrong, the state chief of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) who was hacked to death last week. The CM assured the family that the perpetrators would be brought to justice. The 52-year-old leader was killed by a gang on July 5, near his house at Perambur, which has raised significant questions about the law and order situation in the state.

After meeting Armstrong’s wife Porkodi, Stalin said that he expressed his condolences to the family and added, “I promised her that the government will ensure that all those involved in the gruesome murder would be punished before the court of law. My government is determined to find and punish whoever is behind the crime. It is a government for all. A government that embraces everyone and protects the welfare of the poor, a government that will surely uphold justice!”. He also assured that the police will carry out their duty without any bias.