TN: Annamalai posts picture with Tamilisai after video row, calls her an ‘inspiration’

Hours after Tamil Nadu BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on the viral video clip of Union Home Minister Amit Shah appearing to admonish her, state president K Annamalai broke his silence, appreciating her work and contribution to the party. The video had furthered speculations of a rift in the Tamil Nadu BJP.
Posting a photo of himself and Tamilisai on his social media accounts on June 14, Annamalai said, “I am very happy to have met Tamilisai at her residence. She took a strong stance that the lotus will bloom in Tamil Nadu and she put in hard work for that. Her political experience and advice are a continued inspiration for the party’s growth.”
Earlier, Tamilisai explained in a short statement that Amit Shah asked her about post-poll review and the challenges faced. “As I was elaborating, due to paucity of time and with utmost concern, he advised me to carry out the political and constituency work intensively, which was reassuring. This is to clarify all unwarranted speculations,” she said.
Both Annamalai and Tamilisai statements come in the wake of a video clip from the of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. In the clip, Tamilisai is seen greeting Amit Shah on stage and walking past him. He then calls her back and can be seen shaking his head and wagging his finger at Tamilisai while speaking to her with an expression of displeasure. Tamilisai appears to attempt to respond, but the Home Minister can be seen talking over her. The incident was interpreted widely as a ‘stern’ and very public warning to Tamilisai regarding the ongoing in-fighting in the Tamil Nadu unit of BJP.
Tamilisai, who served as the president of the state BJP from 2014 to 2019, had said in an interview that “anti-social elements” had now entered the state unit. She said she had a different “yardstick” from Annamalai regarding who was inducted into the party. Tamilisai's interview led to an increase in the social media spat between Annamalai’s loyalists and hers.
