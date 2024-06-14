TN: Annamalai posts picture with Tamilisai after video row, calls her an ‘inspiration’

Hours after Tamil Nadu BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan issued a statement on the viral video clip of Union Home Minister Amit Shah appearing to admonish her, state president K Annamalai broke his silence, appreciating her work and contribution to the party. The video had furthered speculations of a rift in the Tamil Nadu BJP.

Posting a photo of himself and Tamilisai on his social media accounts on June 14, Annamalai said, “I am very happy to have met Tamilisai at her residence. She took a strong stance that the lotus will bloom in Tamil Nadu and she put in hard work for that. Her political experience and advice are a continued inspiration for the party’s growth.”

Earlier, Tamilisai explained in a short statement that Amit Shah asked her about post-poll review and the challenges faced. “As I was elaborating, due to paucity of time and with utmost concern, he advised me to carry out the political and constituency work intensively, which was reassuring. This is to clarify all unwarranted speculations,” she said.