Tamilisai responds to viral video, says Amit Shah asked about post-poll followup

Two days after widespread speculations, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan has issued a statement on the viral video clip in which Home Minister Amit Shah appears to be admonishing her. Explaining the exchange, Tamilisai said on Friday, June 14 that Shah, “...called me to ask about post-poll followup and the challenges faced. As I was elaborating, due to paucity of time and with utmost concern, he advised me to carry out the political and constituency work intensively which was reassuring. This is to clarify all unwarranted speculations.”

Tamilisai’s statement comes in the wake of a video clip from the swearing-in ceremony of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu held on June 12. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by senior NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendera Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Nitish Kumar, and many others. In the clip, Tamilisai is seen greeting Amit Shah on stage before walking past him, when he calls her back. While there is no audio, Shah can be seen shaking his head and finger at Tamilisai while speaking to her, seemingly displeased. Tamilisai appears to attempt to reply to the Home Minister, but he can be seen talking over her. The incident was interpreted by many as a ‘stern’ and very public warning to Tamilisai regarding the ongoing in-fighting in the Tamil Nadu BJP.