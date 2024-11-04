Three students hospitalised after second gas leak in a month at Chennai school

Victory Matriculation School in Thiruvottiyur near Chennai faced a second suspected gas leak for the second time in recent weeks, with three female students fainting and being rushed to hospital on Monday, November 4. The incident reportedly occurred after the school reopened from a two-week closure, following a similar suspected gas leak in October. The school had reportedly resumed classes without necessary permissions from authorities.

The recurrence of the gas leak has drawn sharp criticism from parents, who allege that the school management has been irresponsible and unaccountable regarding their children's safety. The situation has raised further concerns about the school’s environmental and safety protocols, with parents demanding stricter measures to protect their children’s well-being.

The gas leak in October that left eight female students severely ill and led to the hospitalisation of around 35 students. After that incident, the school had remained closed for two weeks to allow for safety inspections by authorities.

Officials are currently investigating the source of the suspected gas leak, with possibilities including chemical exposure from the school’s laboratory or fumes from a nearby factory.