Thoothukudi: Streets still inundated, floating animal carcasses spark health concern

More than five days after rains lashed Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts, interior parts of Thoothukudi, like West Kamaraj Nagar, Bharathi Nagar and KVK Sami Nagar continue to remain inundated. The residents of these areas, which fall under Mappilaiurani Panchayat, alleged that no government relief has reached them and that only local volunteers have been supplying essentials. Volunteers have spotted carcasses of animals like cows, dogs, pigs, cats and rats floating in the water and are flagging health concerns.
Sudhagar, a resident of Bharathi Nagar told TNM that they had no power supply for the last six days. “We tried reaching out to the panchayat officers but no one has turned up as of today (Saturday, December 23). Only local youngsters venture inside streets where there is chest-level water to help us with water and food,” he said.
In Bharathi Nagar and Kamaraj Nagar, residents said the floodwater is mixed with drainage water. Dead animals can also be seen floating on the water. “We fear that we will contract diseases if this isn’t cleared soon,” Sudhagar said.sed that it will be cleared by Saturday. No one turned up.”
Arnold, a volunteer engaged in relief work in the area said more than relief materials, residents want help to drain the flood water. “In areas that come under the municipality, motor pumps are being used. In Mappilaiurani panchayat, no motor pumps are available.” According to Arnold, a similar situation persists in many urban and local bodies in Thoothukudi district.
Vinoth Kumar, a volunteer from Chennai visited Kamaraj Nagar on Saturday, December 23, to distribute relief materials to the residents. “There are open manholes which are posing danger to anyone and everyone trying to help the residents. The local volunteers who have been going regularly to distribute supplies said they could evade open pits,” he said. Vinoth also said that since the roads in Kamaraj Nagar and Bharathi Nagar are narrow, boats cannot be used to reach residents who are stuck, forcing volunteers to carry relief materials on their shoulders and heads.
Citing inaction, residents of Bharathi Nagar staged a protest on Ettayapuram main road, Thoothukudi, on Friday, December 22. Sudhagar, who participated in the protest, said, “We waded through the water, reached the main road and protested by blocking the main road. Some officials promi