Thoothukudi firing: No criminal or departmental action against IPS officers yet

The Tamil Nadu government has informed the Madras High Court that departmental action has been initiated against only eleven police personnel out of 17 police personnel indicted by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission report. While four low-ranking police personnel have been suspended, the status report does not mention what action has been initiated against the IPS officers.

The government in its status report submitted on November 17, has confirmed that only an explanation has been sought from six police personnel, including three top-ranking IPS officers, who were held responsible by the judicial probe. The status report also says the matter is being examined by Tamil Nadu DGP Shankar Jiwal.

Meanwhile, a letter from Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal to the additional secretary of the state government (Law and Order), dated November 11, says that the government has not given any orders to initiate criminal action. “No FIR has been registered against the police officer/police personnel named in the report of the inquiry commission headed by retired Justice Aruna Jagadeesan as the [state] government has not issued any orders for initiating criminal action against them,” the letter says.