Thoothukudi firing: Chennai cops probed Frontline journalist who exposed Commission report

Six years after the Thoothukudi police firing incident, where 13 anti-Sterlite protesters were killed and over a hundred others suffered injuries, only four police officers have been suspended and no action has been taken against a dozen others. While the DMK government continues to dither in taking action against top cops, the Chennai police had issued a notice to Frontline magazine senior journalist, Ilangovan Rajasekaran, who had accessed key contents of the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission report and written about it. The Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission of Inquiry, which probed the incident, indicted 17 police personnel, including high-ranking officers.