Thiruparankundram: Archaeological Survey studies contested stone structure

Thiruparankundram is a hill on the outskirts of Madurai city, home to the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swami Temple at the lower peak of the hill, as well as the Sikandar Badusha Dargah at the higher peak.

The case concerns demands by Hindutva outfits, including the Hindu Makkal Katchi and Hindu Munnani, to light the Karthigai Deepam on a deepathoon, less than 15 meters away from the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badshah Dargah. The ceremonial Karthigai Deepam was usually lit at the Uchippilliyar kovil on the hill’s lower peak in the Tamil festival of Karthigai.

Hindutva outfits claim that the lamp was lit at the top of the hill on a stone they called the deepathoon. However, the opposing party in the case, the People’s Federation for Religious Harmony in Madurai, says that the structure is not a deepathoon but a survey stone.