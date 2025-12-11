Thiruparankundram: Archaeological Survey studies contested stone structure

The Tamil Nadu Archaeological Department, on Wednesday, December 10, carried out a study of the contested stone structure on the Thiruparankundram hill. While Hindutva outfits claim it is a deepathoon (lamp pillar), the People’s Federation for Religious Harmony in Madurai argues that it is a survey stone.
A seven-member team of experts reportedly visited the site and examined the stone on Wednesday morning between 8.30 am and 12 noon.
Meanwhile, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagawat issued a statement threatening involvement in the issue if needed. He was speaking at an event in Tiruchirapalli.
The Hindu Munnani also put out a statement expressing suspicion about the process itself.
“For devotees, the fact that the Archaeological Survey is under the Tamil Nadu government, raises suspicion. This looks like another affront to the Bhaktars and an effort to surpass the judgement. We condemn this move,” the Hindu Munnani said.
Thiruparankundram is a hill on the outskirts of Madurai city, home to the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swami Temple at the lower peak of the hill, as well as the Sikandar Badusha Dargah at the higher peak.
The case concerns demands by Hindutva outfits, including the Hindu Makkal Katchi and Hindu Munnani, to light the Karthigai Deepam on a deepathoon, less than 15 meters away from the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badshah Dargah. The ceremonial Karthigai Deepam was usually lit at the Uchippilliyar kovil on the hill’s lower peak in the Tamil festival of Karthigai.
Hindutva outfits claim that the lamp was lit at the top of the hill on a stone they called the deepathoon. However, the opposing party in the case, the People’s Federation for Religious Harmony in Madurai, says that the structure is not a deepathoon but a survey stone.