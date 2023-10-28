The plight of Tamil Dalits in Sri Lanka has never been addressed: Writer N Sarawanan

This year is also very important for the Dalit Arunthathiyars – who were brought to Sri Lanka by the British during the same period, the early 1800s, to do manual scavenging, lay roads, construct railway tracts, build offices and residential areas, and renovate the forts – to speak about how their traditions and cultural values are overshadowed by Sinhalese traditions and culture, and how geographic segregation hindered them from gathering politically to fight for their rights.

Why do Tamils who are neither Sri Lankan Tamils nor up-country Tamils find it difficult to voice their needs?

In the last 70 years, at least after up-country Tamils were deprived of citizenship and voting rights through the Ceylon Citizenship Act 1948 and the Ceylon Parliamentary Elections Act 1949, they started political outfits to strongly voice their demands. These anti-Tamil acts were introduced by the United National Party (UNP) government. When Sri Lankan Tamil lawyer GG Ponnambalam, founder of the All Ceylon Tamil Congress and former cabinet minister, joined hands with the UNP government, dissidents led by SJV Chelvanayakam walked away and formed the Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK). This ITAK laid a strong foundation of Tamil nationalism. This is how a problematic Act that discriminated against Indian-origin Tamils paved the way for the demand for a separate Tamil nation in Sri Lanka in the following decades. Up-country Tamils were politicised this way and they have been repeatedly expressing their needs and demands.

But that was not the case with Arunthathiyars, who live in significant numbers in Kalutara, Gampaha, and Colombo districts. They do not find a voice in Eelam and up-country Tamils’ political propaganda. They were brought by the British to do menial work. They were employed in manual scavenging in all the municipal councils where British people were stationed. Our ancestors lived in cheris (outcaste slums) in every municipality in the country amid the dense Sinhalese population. There was this rule for slums and layams (houses in estates). When a worker retires from the job, they must either vacate their house or a family member has to take up their job. This condition forced them to do the same jobs for generations to ensure that they had a roof over their heads.

Now, up-country Tamils are getting their own houses in the land where they worked for two centuries. But Arunthathiyars have been ignored… our demands never reached the government. We are in a vulnerable position as we live with Sinhalese people. But that did not spare us from riots and clashes during the civil war. We suffered in every riot that targeted us for the language we speak. We are facing an ethnic identity crisis here. We want our own ethnic identity and political propaganda to raise our concerns and problems to the lawmakers.