Thalapathy to CM: The definitive Vijay profile

Most politicians spend years losing before they win. Not Vijay.

In a landslide victory, his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) won 106 of of the 234 seats in Tamil Nadu. Throughout the season, TVK refused to align with any of the major parties — a gamble that has paid off.

A week before the results, exit polls predicted a victory for the incumbent Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) but a very thin margin of difference in vote share. TVK, the Axis My India poll warned, could win up to 120 seats and that Vijay could become the ‘next MGR.’

This victory now places the actor-turned-politican in the chief ministerial seat.

In Tamil Nadu, the line between the screen and street has always been very thin. By winning his debut election, Vijay has successfully dissolved this line.

In 2010, when a 35-year-old Vijay delivered the line — “I have honesty and courage in my heart. Above all, I have a crowd willing to give their lives for me” — in his film Sura, theatres erupted in applause. The moment crystallised a persona he would carefully refine over the next decade.

Sixteen years later, Vijay has turned a politician and successfully made that roar travel

beyond the cinema hall and into electoral politics.

Founded in 2024, the TVK is not merely a political party; it is, in many ways, an extension of Vijay’s cinematic universe. And Vijay the politician is a continuation of the persona he crafted on screen.

Over the years, Vijay has built a cinematic image that seamlessly extends into real life. While most stars are seen simply as actors off screen, Vijay continues to be perceived as anna (elder brother), protector, leader, and vigilante – someone close, familiar, and deeply rooted in everyday life.

After Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, Vijay is perhaps the only contemporary actor to dominate the market with comparable consistency and scale. His immense popularity and on-screen presence led to his fans addressing him as Thalapathy, meaning ‘commander’.

This persona formed the foundation of his political project.

Its earliest traces can be found as far back as 2009, when Vijay unveiled a flag for his fan clubs bearing the slogan Unnal Mudiyum, meaning ‘You can do it’. This, according to many fans, was a signal that his ambitions were bound to stretch beyond the silver screen.

For decades, Tamil Nadu’s politics has largely been shaped by a two-party contest: the DMK and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) – both born from the Dravidian movement that foregrounded social justice, Tamil identity, and anti-Hindi imposition.

Power has alternated between them since the late 1960s, with smaller parties usually aligning with one side.

It is in this entrenched bipolar space that Vijay launched TVK, promising to disrupt a political order long dominated by Dravidian legacy parties.

Vijay’s entry into politics is less sudden than it appears. We spoke with Vijay’s friends, fans, political commentators, researchers, and film industry insiders to understand how the actor-turned-politician translated the frenzy around him into political capital in Tamil Nadu’s crowded and competitive political landscape.

The long route from screen to podium