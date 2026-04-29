All exit polls show DMK lead, Axis My India says TVK to win minimum 98 seats

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Less than a week ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results, multiple exit polls have predicted a victory for the incumbent Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the state. However, the polls show thin margins of difference in vote share. Axis My India, however, has said that actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) might win up to 120 seats and become the ‘next MGR’. Counting for the elections is slated to be held on May 4.

The polls favouring DMK have predicted anywhere between 125 and 160 seats for DMK and its allies out of 234 seats. Several polls suggest the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and its allies may secure 50 to 100 seats.

Most polls say actor Vijay’s TVK – contesting its maiden election – is projected to win between 13 and 26 seats.

Tamil Nadu has a total of 234 Assembly seats, with the halfway mark at 118 needed to form the government. The DMK is contesting 173 seats, while its allies, including the Congress (25), Communist Party of India (CPI) (5), Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] (5), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) (8), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) (4) and others, are contesting the remaining seats in the alliance.