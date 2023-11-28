Sri Lankan group claims LTTE chief Prabhakaran’s daughter Duwaraka is alive

A video of a woman claiming to be Duwaraka, daughter of slain LTTE chief Velupillai Prabhakaran, has triggered a debate among the Tamil community as well as foreign security agencies. In the video, which was live streamed on Monday, November 27, by the Tamils coordinating committee in the United Kingdom, the woman claiming to be Duwaraka said that she is stepping into the Tamil Eelam struggle in Sri Lanka.

The speech was delivered by a woman who identified herself as Duwaraka, and was to commemorate Maaveerar Day (Great Heroes Day), which is celebrated on November 27 every year by the LTTE.

In the video, which was streamed on tamiloli.net and their Youtube channel, the woman spoke for around 10 minutes. However, the authenticity of the video is yet to be established. It is believed that Duwaraka was killed during the last phase of the civil war in the island nation. Sri Lankan newspaper Daily Mirror meanwhile said that AI generated videos of a woman have been made by LTTE supporters. The Mirror, on November 18, claimed that Sri Lanka was alerted by foreign intelligence agencies that a video clip made using artificial intelligence would be shared across the globe on November 27, to portray that Duwaraka was still alive.