TVK campaign in Karur: At least 29 dead, several hospitalised

At least 29 persons died and several others have been hospitalised following a tragic stampede at actor-politician Vijay’s campaign on Saturday, September 27, in Tamil Nadu's Karur district. Six among the dead were reportedly children.
The tragedy struck at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader’s campaign rally on Saturday evening. The death toll is expected to go up.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has instructed Health Minister Ma Subramanian, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh, and top police officials to rush to the spot.
“The news coming from Karur is worrying,” CM Stalin tweeted, adding that he had instructed ministers and the District Collector to provide “the necessary immediate treatment... on a war footing.” He also appealed to the public to cooperate with the doctors and the police.
Health Minister Ma Subramanian confirmed that least 29 people have died and 50 persons are under treatment. Twenty four doctors from Tiruchi and 20 doctors from Salem are being mobilised to Karur.
Former Minister V Senthil Balaji visited the Government Hospital in Karur, where the injured have been admitted.
According to eyewitnesses, trouble began when TVK chief Vijay’s convoy reached Veluchamy Puram, where he was scheduled to deliver his address. Thousands of supporters had gathered at the location, including women and children. “The crowd kept getting bigger and there was no space to move,” the eyewitness added.
Vijay’s speech was interrupted twice as ambulances were brought in to take people who collapsed at the spot. Police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd after the stampede.
Vijay, who launched TVK earlier this year after formally stepping into politics, began his maiden statewide tour on September 13 in Ariyalur, Tiruchirappalli district, and completed the first leg on September 20 in Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur.
Earlier this week, the party had revised its schedule. Initially set to end on December 20, the tour will now run into early 2026, covering nearly every key district in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Earlier this week, the TVK had released a 10-pointer for party rallies following chaos at Vijay’s rally in Trichy. His roadshow in Trichy on September 13, had caused massive and property damage.