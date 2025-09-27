TVK campaign in Karur: At least 29 dead, several hospitalised

At least 29 persons died and several others have been hospitalised following a tragic stampede at actor-politician Vijay’s campaign on Saturday, September 27, in Tamil Nadu's Karur district. Six among the dead were reportedly children.

The tragedy struck at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader’s campaign rally on Saturday evening. The death toll is expected to go up.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has instructed Health Minister Ma Subramanian, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh, and top police officials to rush to the spot.

“The news coming from Karur is worrying,” CM Stalin tweeted, adding that he had instructed ministers and the District Collector to provide “the necessary immediate treatment... on a war footing.” He also appealed to the public to cooperate with the doctors and the police.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian confirmed that least 29 people have died and 50 persons are under treatment. Twenty four doctors from Tiruchi and 20 doctors from Salem are being mobilised to Karur.