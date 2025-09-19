After Trichy chaos, TVK releases 10 rules to regulate party rallies

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) has released a 10-point guideline for party rallies, days after facing widespread criticism and a police case for damaging public property during actor-politician Vijay’s roadshow in Trichy. In a statement on September 19, the party said it was their duty to demonstrate that they are a “responsible political movement.”

According to the guidelines, no one is allowed to follow Vijay’s vehicle when he arrives or leaves a rally venue. TVK cadres have been instructed not to go near government or private buildings, compound walls, trees, lamp posts, electric poles, transformers, vehicles, flagpoles, statues, or security barricades. They have also been prohibited from climbing any structures during rallies.

Pregnant women, people with infants, the elderly, those in poor health, schoolchildren, and persons with disabilities have been advised not to attend rallies or party events in person.

The statement further directs cadres to ensure that rallies do not disrupt traffic for ambulances, school students, or the general public. Vehicle parking at party events must also be planned accordingly.

Law and order, the guidelines stress, must always be maintained. No flex banners, decorative arches, or flag-bearing poles may be erected on national highways or other roads without permission. Firecrackers are also banned at events to celebrate Vijay’s arrival.