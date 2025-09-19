After Trichy chaos, TVK releases 10 rules to regulate party rallies

Follow TNM’s channel for news updates and story links.
Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) has released a 10-point guideline for party rallies, days after facing widespread criticism and a police for damaging public property during actor-politician Vijay’s in Trichy. In a statement on September 19, the party said it was their duty to demonstrate that they are a “responsible political movement.”
According to the guidelines, no one is allowed to follow Vijay’s vehicle when he arrives or leaves a rally venue. TVK cadres have been instructed not to go near government or private buildings, compound walls, trees, lamp posts, electric poles, transformers, vehicles, flagpoles, statues, or security barricades. They have also been prohibited from climbing any structures during rallies.
Pregnant women, people with infants, the elderly, those in poor health, schoolchildren, and persons with disabilities have been advised not to attend rallies or party events in person.
The statement further directs cadres to ensure that rallies do not disrupt traffic for ambulances, school students, or the general public. Vehicle parking at party events must also be planned accordingly.
Law and order, the guidelines stress, must always be maintained. No flex banners, decorative arches, or flag-bearing poles may be erected on national highways or other roads without permission. Firecrackers are also banned at events to celebrate Vijay’s arrival.
These rules follow severe criticism of TVK after Vijay’s Trichy roadshow on September 13, which caused massive and property damage. After landing at Trichy airport around 9.30 am, Vijay’s campaign vehicle was surrounded by cadres and fans, forcing it to move slowly. Although police permission had been granted only between 10.30 am and 11 am, the roadshow ended nearly five hours late at Marakkadai, paralysing traffic across the city, including on the Tiruchy-Pudukkottai and Tiruchy-Chennai National Highways and at key junctions like TVS Tollgate, Head Post Office, Gandhi Market, and Court Road.
At Syed Murtuza Thagaisal Higher Secondary School in Marakkadai, cadres climbing onto a toilet block caused its roof to collapse, damaging sinks and plumbing. Barricades and fences were broken at TVS Tollgate, while handrails along the route were also damaged. During the chaos, TVK supporters senior NDTV journalist Sam Daniel, who was covering the event.
On September 18, the Madras High Court directed the state government to collect security deposits from political parties and organisations before granting permission for rallies. The deposits would be used to repair any public property damaged during such events. The court also asked Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) E Raj Thilak to submit a report on the guidelines by September 24, The Hindu .