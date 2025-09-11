Tamil Nadu’s maternal mortality drops to 35, second lowest in India

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Tamil Nadu has reported a further decline in its Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR), with the figure dropping from 38 to 35 deaths per one lakh live births, according to the latest Special Bulletin on Maternal Mortality in India 2021–2023 released by the Sample Registration System (SRS).

With this, Tamil Nadu now has the second-lowest MMR in the country, behind Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, which each recorded 30 deaths per one lakh live births. The national MMR remains unchanged at 88, the same as in 2020–2022.

The SRS, conducted by the Office of the Registrar General of India under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is one of the country’s largest demographic sample surveys. It provides direct estimates of fertility and mortality, including maternal mortality, through a nationally representative sample.

The Maternal Mortality Ratio tracks the number of maternal deaths per one lakh live births. Globally, the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) target is to reduce maternal mortality to fewer than 70 deaths per one lakh live births. Tamil Nadu, along with Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, continues to perform well below this benchmark.

Among other states, Assam reported an MMR of 110, Bihar 104, Jharkhand 54, Madhya Pradesh 142, Chhattisgarh 146, Odisha 153, Rajasthan 86, Uttar Pradesh 141, and Uttarakhand 91.