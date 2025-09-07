Kerala records lowest infant mortality rate in India at 5 per 1,000 births

Kerala has the lowest infant mortality rate (IMR) in the country with 5 per 1,000 births, data from the Sample Registration System report for 2023 revealed. The state also recorded the lowest birth rate at 10.8 percent.

Among the southern states with low IMR, Tamil Nadu came in second at 12, followed by Karnataka at 14, Telangana at 18 and Andhra Pradesh at 19.

The maximum IMR has been observed in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh at 37 per 1,000 births.

Chhattisgarh and Kerala have also reported the highest Sex Ratio at Birth at 974 and 971 respectively, while Uttarakhand has the lowest (868).

Data also reveals that Kerala has the highest percentage of population in the age group of 60 years and above with 15.1% of the total population falling under this category. Kerala is followed by Tamil Nadu (14.0%) and Himachal Pradesh (13.2%).

Responding to this development, Kerala’s Minister for Health Veena George said that the state has done better than several developed countries and congratulated health workers for their contribution.

“The infant mortality rate for the United States is 5.6. Kerala’s mortality is lower than that of developed countries,” she said in a statement on September 6. She also said that Kerala had the same overall mortality rates for both urban and rural areas.

She said that the state government gave a lot of importance to the health of infants and children and to maternal care. While Kerala had the same mortality rate of 5 per 1,000 births in both rural and urban areas, the other four states had a slightly higher mortality rate in rural areas compared to urban.

Male and female infant mortality

Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had higher mortality rates for male babies while it was the opposite for Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.