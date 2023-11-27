Karti Chidambaram criticises DMK’s Thamizhachi, asks not to eulogise Prabhakaran

While Tamils from Sri Lanka commemorate ‘Maaveerar Naal’— a day to remember civilians and LTTE leaders who were killed by Sri Lankan forces during the Civil War— Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has lashed out saying, “Eulogising Prabakaran doesn’t sit well with anyone in INC. To gloss over the dastardly assassination of Rajiv Gandhi along with 17 Tamils is not acceptable. This Prabhakaran, Veerappan, Tamil Nationalism is as fringe as Hindutva Nationalism.” Karti was reacting to an interview given by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian. The DMK minister had said in her interview that if she could meet anyone from history, it would be “Megadu Thesiya Thalaivar Prabhakaran.” She also added, “I would apologise and ask his pardon for the Mullivaikkal tragedy.”

The Mullivaikkal tragedy, also often called the ‘Mullivaikkal Massacre’, refers to the killing of tens of thousands of Tamils by Sri Lankan forces in the designated no-fire zone in 2009, towards the end of the Civil War. According to the United Nations (UN) 40,000 to 70,000 Tamil civilians were killed, trapped in the no fire zone between LTTE forces and the Sri Lankan Army in the last few months of the war.

For many Tamils from Sri Lanka, Maaveerar Naal serves to commemorate fallen LTTE leaders and soldiers, as November 27, 1982 was the date Lieutenant Shankar was killed. Shankar was the first LTTE cadre to be killed in the escalating conflict with the Sri Lankan forces. The first Maaveerar Naal was observed in 1989, two years before then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated alongside 16 others in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.