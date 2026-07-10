‘Tamil Nadu won’t accept delimitation’: CM Vijay amid rumours of new bill

Amid speculation that the Union government intends to reintroduce a bill on delimitation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said that the state “will not accept” the move.

Delimitation is the process of fixing limits or boundaries of territorial constituencies.

Vijay was speaking at an event in Karur on July 10. This is the first time he has returned to the site where 41 people died in a stampede during his election campaigning in September 2025.

“Tamil Nadu will not accept delimitation. No one can snatch away what is ours. We won’t let anyone snatch it away,” Vijay said.

According to unconfirmed reports, the Union government intends to reintroduce a bill on delimitation, but it remains unclear what the terms will be.

On April 17, The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill (2026) was defeated in the Lok Sabha, following which the Union government withdrew the two associated bills – the Delimitation Bill (2026) and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill (2025).

The Lok Sabha voted on the contentious three-bill package intended to increase the current strength of the Lok Sabha up to 850. The package also aimed to allow for women’s reservation by delinking it from delimitation based on the upcoming 2027 Census.

The defeat was seen as a major political setback for the BJP as parties across the country, including the Congress, DMK, YSRCP, BRS, Left parties, TMC and others, came together against delimitation.