Tamil Nadu: Vijay hints at TVK’s ideologies ahead of first political conference

Actor-turned-politician Vijay will be holding his newly floated party’s– Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) —first political conference on Sunday, October 27, at V Salai, a village located next to Vikkravandi, in Villupuram district. The actor had previously told his party members that he will announce the party’s ideologies at this conference. Vijay is also expected to contest in the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

The arrangements for the conference are underway and the actor is reportedly expecting two lakh people to attend. On August 14, TNM’s political newsletter- Powertrip, reported that Vijay was planning to hold the conference as a show of strength by inviting lakhs of supporters ahead of 2026 elections.

While the actor’s political ideologies are unknown, cut-outs of Periyar, BR Ambedkar, and K Kamarajar, have been spotted at the conference venue. The actor had also previously mentioned these leaders’ names while speaking at an event conducted by his fans association in June 2023 to facilitate class 12 toppers from Tamil Nadu. He urged the students to read these stalwarts.

In addition to these names, a cut-outs of Sivagangai queen Velu Nachiyar, who is the first queen to have waged war against the East India Company in 1780, and of Anajalai Ammal who participated in the freedom struggle and was called ‘South India’s Jhansi Rani’ by MK Gandhi, have also been spotted at the conference venue.

It may be noted that the actor had also announced his retirement from cinema after completing his last project ‘Thalapathy 69.’ In February 2024, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, he registered his party with the Election Commision of India (ECI). In August, the party's red and yellow striped flag featuring the Vaagai flower (Albizia Julibrissin) as its central motif, flanked by two elephants was also unveiled.