Tamil Nadu: Three-time Congress MLA Vijayadharani joins BJP

Vijayadharani was the General Secretary of All India Mahila Congress and the Chief Whip of the Tamil Nadu Congress Legislature Party (CLP). She was first elected to the Tamil Nadu assembly in 2011 from Vilavancode, from where she went on to consecutively win the next two assembly elections as well.

Vijayadharani wanted to contest in the Kanniyakumari by-elections following the death of MP Vasanthakumar. However, the Congress party fielded Vasanthkumar's son Vijay Vasanth. The political sources speculated that there was resentment over the party's choice when Vijayadharani was denied a ticket to contest from Kanniyakumari. Meanwhile, she was also very unhappy that Selvaperunthagai was selected as the new president of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, according to the sources.

Ahead of the General Elections 2024, Vijayadharani joined the BJP and now, she is expected to contest from the Kanniyakumari constituency where Congress and BJP would have a neck-to-neck battle.