Tamil Nadu: Three charred bodies found in locked house, police suspect murder

The charred bodies of three people in a family were found in a locked house by Tamil Nadu police in Cuddalore district on Monday, July 15. Nellikuppam police said the bodies recovered carried cut injuries and that they might have been murdered and set ablaze. An investigation is underway to find the reason for the death.

According to reports, the neighbours reported a foul smell emanating from the house and informed the police. Since the house was locked, police broke open the door and entered the residence. The bodies were found in three separate rooms. The police ruled out murder-for-gain as no valuable items were stolen, leading to suspicions that the crime might have happened due to personal enmity.

The deceased were identified as S Kamaleshwari, 60, her son S Suthan Kumar, 40, and her 10-year-old grandson. Suthan Kumar was an IT professional and had returned home to visit his mother. The police said the murders likely happened on July 12 and their bodies were burnt two days later.

Speaking to the media, a police officer said that cut injuries were found on the bodies and they suspect the deceased were murdered and set ablaze. A domestic worker had reportedly come to work on July 13 but found the doors locked.