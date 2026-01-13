Tamil Nadu: Thirumavalavan says VCK will not accept PMK in DMK-led alliance

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

With only a few months left for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, speculation around a possible realignment within the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance has intensified, particularly over the possible inclusion of a faction of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) led by its founder Dr S Ramadoss. However, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan has made it clear that his party will not support such a move.

In an interview to The Times of India, Thirumavalavan said the VCK has maintained a firm stand for over 14 years against being part of any alliance that includes both the PMK and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While reports suggest that preliminary discussions have taken place between Ramadoss and the DMK leadership, Thirumavalavan said he was only aware that Ramadoss had expressed openness to joining the DMK-led front. He added that he would not comment further until there was clarity on whether the DMK had taken a formal decision to include the PMK.

“This is only information available to me. Since nothing has been confirmed, there is no need for me to comment,” he said, adding that the final decision rests solely with the DMK and not with the VCK.

Speculation about a potential DMK-PMK alliance gained momentum after Ramadoss recently praised Chief Minister MK Stalin, stating that he had delivered excellent governance over the past 4.5 years.

At present, the DMK-led alliance comprises more than ten parties, including the VCK, Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), and Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)].

The last time the VCK and PMK contested together under the DMK alliance was during the 2011 Assembly elections. While the PMK won three seats, the VCK failed to secure any.

Since then, relations between the two parties have deteriorated sharply. Thirumavalavan reiterated that the VCK’s opposition to the PMK remains ideological and unwavering, emphasising that there is no distinction between Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss when it comes to their political ideology.

He accused both the PMK and the BJP of engaging in caste- and religion-driven politics under the guise of social engineering.

“The BJP uses hate politics against Muslims and Christians to consolidate the Hindu majority. PMK’s strategy involves consolidating Vanniyars – an influential Other Backward Class – by positioning them against non-Vanniyars,” he told the English daily.

Referring to the 2012 Dharmapuri violence that followed an inter-caste marriage, Thirumavalavan accused the PMK of instigating attacks on Dalit colonies. He further alleged that Ramadoss led a statewide campaign that vilified Dalit youth and mobilised non-Dalit organisations against the VCK.

According to him, PMK’s politics of hatred eventually contributed to the brutal murder of Gokulraj in 2015, which followed an inter-caste relationship.