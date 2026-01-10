Tamil Nadu: Speculations of PMK-DMK alliance rise after Ramadoss praises CM Stalin

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The statement by Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr Ramadoss that Chief Minister MK Stalin has been providing excellent governance in Tamil Nadu for the past four and a half years has created a major stir in the state. This comes at a time when the general Assembly elections are scheduled for April in Tamil Nadu, and alliance negotiations are underway.

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance currently includes more than ten parties, including the Indian National Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Communist Party of India, and Communist Party of India (Marxist). On the other hand, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) alliance includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Two days ago, news of PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss's joining the AIADMK-BJP alliance had caused a stir. While differences of opinion regarding party administration have been simmering between PMK founder Dr Ramadoss and his son Anbumani for the past two years, Ramadoss condemned Anbumani's decision. He also categorically stated, “As the founder of the party, I have the full authority to conduct alliance negotiations."

In this situation, with Anbumani having made a decision, the question arises as to which alliance the PMK will join. Earlier, there were reports that the PMK was holding alliance talks with the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK). However, Ramadoss denied this during a press conference.

Ramadoss’s praise for CM Stalin’s governance has led to speculation in political circles that he might join the DMK alliance. However, with the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) already in the DMK alliance, doubts persist about the possibility of the PMK also joining the same alliance. This is because VCK leader Thirumavalavan has consistently stated that his party will not be part of an alliance that includes both the PMK and the BJP.

When questioned by reporters on this matter, and specifically asked, "Will you and Thirumavalavan travel together in the same alliance?", Dr Ramadoss responded cryptically. "Anything can happen in politics," he said.