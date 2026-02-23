Tamil Nadu SIR: 74 lakh voters deleted, final count at 5.67 crore

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

With the deletion of 7,407,207 ineligible voters, the final electorate in Tamil Nadu following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has been finalised at 5.67 crore voters, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). The final list was released by the ECI on Monday, February 23.

According to the list, the state has a total of 56,707,380 voters. Sholinganallur in Chengalpattu district has the highest number of voters at 536,991. Avadi constituency in Tiruvallur district has the second highest, with 428,772 voters.

Harbour constituency in North Chennai has the lowest number of voters at 116,896, while Egmore, with 134,879 voters, has the second lowest. Egmore is a reserved constituency.

The state had a total of 6.41 crore voters (6,41,14,587) in October 2025, when the electoral roll was frozen ahead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The draft roll released by the ECI in December 2025 showed 5.43 crore voters. After the draft was published, 27.53 lakh eligible voters were added and 4.23 lakh ineligible voters were deleted. Compared to the October 2025 frozen roll of 6.41 crore voters, the final electoral roll of 5.67 crore reflects a net deletion of around 74 lakh voters after the SIR process.

The final roll includes 27,738,925 male voters, 28,960,838 female voters, and 7,617 voters from other genders. Voters can verify their names on the Election Commission portal .

Voters whose names have been deleted can file an appeal with the District Magistrate within 15 days. A second appeal can be made within 30 days of the District Magistrate’s decision.