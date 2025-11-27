Tamil Nadu revenue workers seek 15-day extension for voter enumeration deadline

The Federation of Revenue Workers Associations in Tamil Nadu (FERA) has called for an extension of the deadline for completing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and voter enumeration in the state.

FERA represents the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) who carry out ground-level enumeration work. With the current deadline of December 4 approaching, the federation has written to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, requesting at least a 15-day extension. The letter cites an overwhelming workload on BLOs and inadequate infrastructural support for digitising and updating forms.

In its appeal, FERA has also sought financial and logistical assistance, along with an honorarium equivalent to one month’s salary for the enumeration work.

“The 30-day deadline to complete SIR-related activities is unrealistic, considering the magnitude and geographical spread of the workload,” the letter states.

FERA notes that the SIR process is an additional responsibility on top of existing government schemes and routine duties. BLOs must complete their daily tasks before attending to SIR work, and the burden is compounded by late-night online review meetings held every day.

The federation further highlights that high migration levels and urban mobility exceeding 45% complicate the enumeration process, making additional time necessary.

A lack of public interest and cooperation, coupled with unclear guidelines for BLOs, adds to the challenges. The letter also points out that digitisation requires stable internet and electricity, which are not consistently available across the state. Moreover, BLOs have not been provided with transportation or field-level logistical support by the Election Commission.

FERA adds that workers receive no financial support for conducting essential coordination meetings with the public, Booth Level Agents (BLAs), supervisory staff, and volunteers, further increasing their burden.

FERA comprises seven member organisations: the Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials Association (TNROA), the Tamil Nadu Village Administrative Officers Association (TNVAOA), the Tamil Nadu Village Administrative Officers Munnetra Sangam (TNVAOMS), the Tamil Nadu Survey Officers Union (TNSOU), the Tamil Nadu Revenue Village Employees Association (TNRVEA), the Tamil Nadu Government Village Assistants Association (TNGVAA), and the Tamil Nadu Field Assistants Association (TNFAA).