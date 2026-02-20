Tamil Nadu: PWD protesters suspend agitation over pension hike after Min’s assurance

Hundreds of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Chennai called off their protest on February 18 after eight days of agitation, following talks with the Tamil Nadu government. The withdrawal, however, came amid allegations of police manhandling and excessive force during detentions.

The statewide protest, led by the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Carers (TARATDAC), began on February 10. Protesters demanded a substantial increase in the state’s disability assistance grant. Although the initial phase of the protest ran from February 10 to 14, it was revived in Chennai on February 17 after what organisers described as a lack of meaningful response from the government.

Protesters had gathered near the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk Stadium) and the government guest house in Chepauk.

Disability assistance in Tamil Nadu was last increased in 2022, from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500. But protestors say, the amount is inadequate and significantly lower than assistance provided in some other states, they argued. Citing the example of the neighbouring state Andhra Pradesh, where persons with disabilities receive Rs 6,000 per month, and those classified as fully disabled receive Rs 15,000, whereas in Tamil Nadu, persons with more than 40% disability are receiving just Rs 1,500, while those with more than 60% disability receive Rs 2,000.

Allegations of police excess

On the night of February 17, over 2,000 protesters gathered on Sivananda Salai in Chennai were detained by police.

Jayachandran, a protester from Chennai, said they had initially planned to protest at the government guest house in Chepauk. “On Tuesday, the police told us there was a cricket match at the stadium and that 30,000 people would gather. They asked us to move to Sivananda Salai. But when we went there, we were detained,” he said.

The protesters were detained around 7 pm and initially taken to the Rajarathinam Stadium. Later, police informed them they would be shifted to the Thanthai Periyar Community Hall in Thirumangalam. However, protesters allege they were instead driven around the city. The police stopped at Koyambedu, Anna Nagar, Guindy, Saidapet, and Kilambakkam before asking them to get down.

“We were taken in 18 buses. When we refused to get off at random locations, they finally brought us to the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) in Koyambedu and let us off around 2 am on February 18,” Jayachandran said.

Protesters alleged that police manhandled them during detention. B Jansirani, General Secretary of TARATDAC, was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital following the incident.

They also claimed they were denied basic amenities. “There was no food. They locked the gates so we couldn’t use public toilets. They didn’t provide water. Even the mobile toilets were locked and removed. When we bought water and bread with our own money, police snatched them and put them in their jeep,” Jayachandran alleged.

Following media coverage and public backlash, Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan met the protesters. After discussions, the protest was called off.

T Wilson, state president of TARATDAC, said the minister assured them that the Chief Minister’s first signature in May would be to increase disability assistance.

“We wanted to continue the protest because our demands were not satisfactorily met. But due to the police treatment and the discomfort caused to protesters, we had to withdraw,” Wilson said.

He added that protesters had sought an official announcement of the hike, either through a press release or in the State Assembly, but no such formal commitment was made. If the government fails to honour its promise, the agitation will resume in June, he said.

This is not the first such protest. In March 2022 , TARATDAC had demanded an increase in pensions from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000. In December 2022, the government revised the assistance to Rs 1,500. However, activists say the increase was insufficient and demands for the hike have continued.