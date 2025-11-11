TARATDAC holds state-wide protests demanding higher stipend for persons with disabilities

Calling for an increase in monthly financial aid to Persons with Disabilities (PwD), members of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) staged a protest in front of the Chennai District Collector’s Office on Tuesday, November 11.

Protests were held across Tamil Nadu in front of district collectors' offices. Currently, the state assists up to Rs 1,500 for those with 40% disability, Rs 2,000 for those with 60% disability, and Rs 3,000 for individuals classified under the severely disabled category.

“Neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Puducherry are receiving a much higher monthly assistance than that of Tamil Nadu. We expect the same from our state government. We are not ready to listen to any excuses and urge the TN government to satisfy our demands at the earliest.”, said P Jhansi Rani, TARATDAC state general secretary. In the union territory of Puducherry, a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000-4,000 is allotted in five categories. Similarly, in Telangana, Rs 4,016 to all PwD, and in Andhra Pradesh, Rs 6,000 for those with moderate disability and Rs 10,000 for those with severe disability.

TARATDAC staged four such demonstrations, demanding a hike in assistance and ensuring 100 days of employment under MGNREGA for PwD, in the past year alone. In 2022, the monthly allowance in Tamil Nadu was increased from Rs. 1,000 to Rs 1,500, marking the last such increase despite frequent requests from aggrieved persons.

Jhansi Rani said that they have an appointment at 3 pm on November 12 to discuss the issue further.