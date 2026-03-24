Tamil Nadu polls: VCK and DMK seal alliance, will contest 8 seats

After weeks of deliberations over seat-sharing, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which is leading the secular-progressive alliance, agreed to offer eight seats to Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on March 24. Out of the eight allotted seats, six of them are reserved constituencies.

Meanwhile, the VCK has decided to contest independently in Puducherry following failed negotiations with the Congress party. Party chief Thol Thirumavalavan, through a statement on March 24, said that the VCK will contest three constituencies – Ossudu (SC constituency), Nettapakkam (SC constituency), and Ozhukarai (general constituency). The party has announced support for the alliance in other constituencies.

A day earlier, the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] settled for five seats each in Tamil Nadu. The CPI(M) had pushed back, demanding at least six seats, but eventually accepted five.

Vaiko’s Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) will be contesting four seats.

Talks between the Congress and the DMK, which saw hard negotiations, were finalised on March 4. The Congress has been allocated 28 seats. Negotiations were prolonged due to demands for power sharing by a section of Congress’ state leadership.

Meanwhile, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) allocated 27 seats to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 24.