TNM impact: NHRC summons TN DGP in Balveer Singh custodial torture case

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has summoned Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal to appear before it on March 1, 2024. The summons was issued as the Commission is yet to receive the ‘Action Taken report’ that the DGP had been submitted in May 2023. The Commission had, on April 27, 2023, directed the DGP to submit an ‘Action Taken’ report within four weeks, and had followed it up with three reminders – one on June 23, the second on August 3, and the final reminder on October 9, 2023 – to no avail.

In the mail sent to the DGP, the NHRC has mentioned TNM’s story ‘ TNM impact: Balveer Singh IPS booked for torturing a minor in custody ,’ in which we reported that the police has inquired into the matter. “The Commission takes a serious view of non receipt of response to its directions by the DGP … and directs its Registry to issue summons to the DGP,” the summons read.

It is to be noted that Balveer Singh IPS, former Ambasamudram Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), has been accused of breaking the teeth of detainees, including a minor, at the Ambai police station using cutting pliers and stones.