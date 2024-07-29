Tamil Nadu govt announces assistance package to Manjolai tea estate workers

The Tamil Nadu government announced an assistance package to 536 workers in Manjolai tea estate, who are on the brink of losing their livelihood after the Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited (BBTCL) abruptly decided to cease operations. BBTCL has been operating the Manjolai tea estate in Tirunelveli district since 1929, and on May 30, 202, had urged around 700 workers to accept a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS), vacate their homes, and collect their dues and bonuses by June 14.

BBTCL had submitted a report to Tamil Nadu government’s Labour Welfare Department stating that except for 23 workers who would retire in September, a total of 536 workers have signed an agreement opting for voluntary retirement. Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Sunday, July 28 announced the package, which aims to impart housing facilities and training for future employment opportunities. Those who complete the training are promised to get jobs in the private sector.

An official release said that the workers have got 25% of the voluntary retirement compensation and the remaining amount and monthly pension would be provided through the Labour Welfare Department. “The special committee constituted by the Tamil Nadu government received pleas from around 418 workers from 389 families. Of this, 266 workers expressed interest to work in Tirunelveli, 76 in Tenkasi, 49 in Thoothukudi and 18 in other districts. Nine of them wanted to relocate to other states, the release noted.

Treating this as a special case, the state government would provide free housing to homeless workers under the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme. According to reports, Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) would allot houses for them in its under-construction houses at Reddiarpatti in Tirunelveli city and houses in Pappankulam in Ambasamudram taluk. Aavin and the Cooperation Department would give interest-free loans to acquire cattle for setting up small milk farms. Small loans up to ₹1.5 lakh through women self help groups are also promised to the workers. Loans would also be provided to workers under 55 years of age under the Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme with a subsidy of 35% and 6% interest subsidy. As far as the education of the children of the workers, the government would admit the students in schools and government hospitals of their choice.

The workers had sought the state government to take over the estate under the Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation Limited (TANTEA). It is a state government undertaking that was established in 1968 to rehabilitate Sri Lankan repatriates by employing them.